XSGD (XSGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $880,892.42

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $51.38 million and $880,892.42 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,356,477 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

