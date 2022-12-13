YES WORLD (YES) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $1.06 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

