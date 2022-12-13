Zcash Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $754.28 million and approximately $45.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $47.42 or 0.00265396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,906,956 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

