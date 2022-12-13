Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.78. 17,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 962,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

