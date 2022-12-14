0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $99,061.34 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

