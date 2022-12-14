134,001 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

