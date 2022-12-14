183,494 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,321. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

