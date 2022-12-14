1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.57

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.57 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49.92 ($0.61). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 2,388 shares changing hands.

1Spatial Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.53 million and a PE ratio of 4,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 44,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.60 ($24,362.16).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Featured Stories

