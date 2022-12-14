1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 2,960 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $15,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,804.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS stock remained flat at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 144,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,773. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.