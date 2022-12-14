2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 4.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 35,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,744,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.
The company has a market cap of $627.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
