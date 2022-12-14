36,371 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 2.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 229.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 82,354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

BSCE stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $25.93.

