3M (NYSE:MMM) versus MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Critical Review

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3M and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3M presently has a consensus price target of $133.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than 3M.

64.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 1.99 $5.92 billion $11.48 11.09 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.40 -$10.28 million ($0.30) -10.60

3M has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 18.91% 40.03% 12.59% MiMedx Group -12.44% N/A -18.45%

Summary

3M beats MiMedx Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

