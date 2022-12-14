45,923 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.10% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.