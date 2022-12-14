4,734 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

