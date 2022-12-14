53,686 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,999. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

