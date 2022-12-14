55,737 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

