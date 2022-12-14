88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 10,009,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,154,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,245,160. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.