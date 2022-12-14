88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 10,009,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,154,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,245,160. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
