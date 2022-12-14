ABCMETA (META) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,622.69

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $17,622.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00015547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00035031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00241381 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00047782 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $19,847.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

