ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 617,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

