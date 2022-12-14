Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 608 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,985,934. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.