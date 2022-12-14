Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 138,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

