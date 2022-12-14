Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 496.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.68. 7,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

