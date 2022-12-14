Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.35 and traded as low as C$14.77. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 14,819 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$257.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.66.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

