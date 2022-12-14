Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97. 12,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 241,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Specifically, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $695.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

