Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

