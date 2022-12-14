Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.61.
ACHV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
