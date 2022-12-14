Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

