ACT Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.31% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $56.25.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

