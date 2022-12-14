ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,002 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

