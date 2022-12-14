Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 7.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.08. 9,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 988,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $788.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 19.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Adecoagro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Adecoagro by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

