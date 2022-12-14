Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.50. 47,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

