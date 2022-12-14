Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $46.33 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $622,079.79 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00024272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,819 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

