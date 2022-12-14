Adshares Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007573 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $586,874.27 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002031 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,820 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

