Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.98. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.72 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

