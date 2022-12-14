Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

ADES opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADES. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

