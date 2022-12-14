Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $125,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 175,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $18.84.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

