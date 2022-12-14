Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Decreased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,367. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

