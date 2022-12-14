AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IAU opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.