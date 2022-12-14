AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,935 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 2.20% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGLV stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.