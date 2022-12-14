AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

