AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

