AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 88 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

