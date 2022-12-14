AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

