Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,570. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

