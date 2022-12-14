Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,032. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.