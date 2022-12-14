Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $43.36 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $43,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

