Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $43,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 40,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,021,453. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

