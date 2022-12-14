Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 2.43% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,155,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NANR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 20,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

