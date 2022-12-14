Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 3.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

