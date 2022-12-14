aelf Achieves Market Cap of $70.27 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $70.27 million and $12.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

