Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) PT Raised to $54.00 at Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $641.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.34. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,121. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

